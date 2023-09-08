Quantrill pitched six scoreless innings against the Angels on Thursday, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out six batters in a no-decision.

Quantrill was excellent in the outing, holding Los Angeles to three singles and allowing multiple baserunners in just one frame. The right-hander looked to be in line to have his seven-start winless streak snapped when the Guardians put up two runs in the half-inning following his departure, but Emmanuel Clase blew a save opportunity in the ninth to hold Quantrill to a no-decision. Despite the disappointing finish, Cleveland has to be happy with how Quantrill has pitched since returning from a lengthy stay on the injured list Sept. 1. In two outings since rejoining the rotation, he's posted two quality starts while allowing two runs on five hits over 12 frames.