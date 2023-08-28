Quantrill (shoulder) is expected to return from the 15-day injured list Sept. 1 and will likely start in the Guardians' series opener with the Rays that day, Julia Kreuz of MLB.com reports.

While Cleveland hasn't confirmed that Quantrill will be activated this week, the club already reopened a spot for him in the rotation by designating right-hander Noah Syndergaard for assignment Sunday. The transaction came after looked sharp in his fourth and final rehab start Saturday, when he struck out six and allowed two runs on five hits and no walks over 7.1 innings in a win for Triple-A Columbus. Quantrill tossed 89 pitches in the outing and should be fully stretched out as he steps back into the Cleveland rotation during the final month of the season.