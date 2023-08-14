Quantrill (shoulder) is scheduled to make his next rehab appearance with Double-A Akron on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Quantrill will require at least one more tune-up outing in the minors after he was blasted for six earned runs on six hits and two walks over 1.1 innings in his first rehab start at Triple-A Columbus last Wednesday. Despite Quantrill's poor results, Guardians manager Terry Francona said that the organization was encouraged by the right-hander's velocity and other metrics in the start. Depending on how he fares Tuesday, Quantrill could be reinstated from the 15-day injured list as early as this coming Sunday, though a return next week appears more realistic at this juncture.