Quantrill was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with right shoulder inflammation, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Quantrill has been struggling mightily on the mound recently, surrendering 14 runs through 8.1 innings across his last two starts. A trip to the IL will ensure that he feels 100 percent ahead of his next start and could help him return to his usual self. Aaron Civale (oblique) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Friday and will take Quantrill's spot in Cleveland's rotation.