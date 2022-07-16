Quantrill (6-5) earned the win during Saturday's 10-0 victory over Detroit, allowing four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in six scoreless innings.

Quantrill settled down after stranding the bases loaded and firing 27 pitches in the first inning to prevent any Detroit batter from passing first base the rest of the way, including retiring the final seven batters he faced. The 27-year-old tossed 62 of 100 pitches for strikes with an impressive 14 of the swinging variety as the five strikeouts surprisingly tie his second-best mark this season. Quantrill concludes a solid first half with a 3.75 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 63 strikeouts in 100.2 innings across 17 starts.