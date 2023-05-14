Quantrill did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over six innings against the Angels. He struck out two.

Quantrill came back to earth after throwing seven innings of one-hit baseball in his last start, giving up three runs and earning yet another quality start. The Angels got to Quantrill early, with Mickey Moniak slugging a solo homer to lead off the first inning before a two-run, one-hit, two-walk third frame brought the advantage to 3-0 in favor of LAA. Though Quantrill is known for his ability to limit damage and generate ground balls, his 1.53 K/BB rate this season makes it difficult for the 28-year-old to climb the fantasy ranks. Quantrill is in line for a meeting with the Mets next week, who strike out the third-fewest times per game in MLB (7.53).