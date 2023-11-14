Quantrill was designated for assignment by the Guardians on Tuesday.
Qunatrill was a reliable member of Cleveland's starting rotation between 2021-22 before stumbling to a 5.24 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 58:35 K:BB over 99.2 innings in 2023. The 28-year-old right-hander can elect free agency if he passes through waivers unclaimed and would actually probably do quite well for himself in this pitching-thin market.
