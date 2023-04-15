Quantrill gave up three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three in six innings Friday against the Nationals. He did not factor in the decision.

This was Quantrill's best start of the season. He's still searching for his first win and he has not fanned more than three batters in a start yet. His 12 percent strikeout rate on the year would be easily a career worst -- his previous career low was his 16.6 percent strikeout rate from 2022.