Quantrill did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over 7.1 innings in a 3-2 win over the Yankees. He struck out two.

Quantrill surrendered a solo home run to Jose Trevino and an RBI single to DJ LeMahieu in the third, but other than that, the right-hander was sharp through a season-high 7.1 innings. It was a strong bounce-back performance for Quantrill, who was coming off his worst outing of the season (five earned runs over 3.1 innings versus Colorado). Despite the quality start Monday, he's still struggling with the long ball (four homers allowed over six starts) and isn't striking many batters out (17:9 K:BB through 32.1 innings).