Quantrill (15-5) earned the win Tuesday over Kansas City, striking out four in five innings while allowing a run on four hits.

Quantrill scattered two singles over the first four innings Tuesday, holding the Royals scoreless. After retiring the first two batters in the fifth, he gave up consecutive hits and a run came around to score. The righty allowed one run in each of his last three starts, lowering his ERA for the season to 3.38. He is likely to get the start in Game 3 of the AL Wild Card series if that game is necessary.