Quantrill (2-3) earned the win Tuesday against the Royals after giving up three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and zero walks over 6.1 innings.

The right-hander limited Kansas City to two runs through six innings, but he was pulled with one out in the seventh after allowing a hit by pitch and a single, and another run came around to score after his exit. It's the third straight quality start for Quantrill, though it's his first win since Opening Day. He has a 3.52 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 33:19 K:BB across 53.2 innings this season.