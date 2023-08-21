Quantrill (shoulder) tossed 5.1 innings and struck out three while giving up six earned runs on six hits and three walks in his third rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Columbus.

The Guardians were likely hoping for a sharper outing for Quantrill on Sunday in what's expected to be his final rehab start, but despite his struggles, the right-hander still managed to build up to 84 pitches (54 strikes). Assuming Quantrill checked out fine physically following the start for Columbus, he'll likely be activated from the 15-day injured list over the upcoming weekend to make his next appearance with the Guardians during their series in Toronto. Unless the Guardians elect to expand their rotation to six men, either Noah Syndergaard or Xzavion Curry would seemingly be most at risk of ceding his starting role to Quantrill.