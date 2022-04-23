Manager Terry Francona said the Guardians expect Quantrill (illness) to be activated from the COVID-19 injured list to start Saturday against the Yankees, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The 27-year-old landed on the COVID-19 IL on Wednesday, but it appears he'll only end up spending a few days on the shelf. Quantrill has apparently cleared MLB's testing protocols but still needs to be activated ahead of Saturday's contest.
More News
-
Guardians' Cal Quantrill: Lands on injured list•
-
Guardians' Cal Quantrill: Escapes with no-decision•
-
Guardians' Cal Quantrill: Tosses five innings Sunday•
-
Guardians' Cal Quantrill: Avoids arbitration•
-
Indians' Cal Quantrill: Won't start again in 2021•
-
Indians' Cal Quantrill: Quality start Monday•