Quantrill did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks over 4.2 innings during a win over the Mariners. He struck out three.

Quantrill worked exclusively as a starter last season for the first time in his career, and he posted a 3.38 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 32 starts. He had a 16.6 percent strikeout rate that ranked second-worst among qualified pitchers, but it was encouraging to see him limit runs while generating a 15-5 record. Although Quantrill gave up five runs Sunday, he was able to settle for the no-decision in the game that lasted 10 innings. Following Sunday's lackluster outing, the right-hander tentatively lines up for a rematch against the Mariners at home Saturday.