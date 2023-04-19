Quantrill moved to 1-1 after striking out four over six scoreless innings in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Tigers, but he exited the game after being hit in the leg by a line drive, the Associated Press reports. He scattered four hits and one walk in the 83-pitch outing.

With two outs and runners on first and third base in the bottom of the sixth, Tigers right fielder sent a line drive back up the middle right at Quantrill, but the pitcher was able to field the ball off his leg and throw to first to record the final out of the inning. Quantrill's knee appeared to buckle when he attempted to stand up after making the play, but he was ultimately able to walk off the field under his own power. However, given that Quantrill had thrown no fewer than 89 pitches in any of his prior three starts and was working on a shutout, the Guardians evidently had some level of concern about his injury. Until Cleveland provides another update on his condition, Quantrill should be considered day-to-day ahead of his next scheduled start, which will likely fall next week versus the Rockies at Progressive Field.