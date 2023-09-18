Quantrill did not factor into the decision Monday against the Royals after allowing two runs on five hits and no walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

Quantrill's outing on Monday was his fourth consecutive start allowing two runs or fewer, dating back to Sept. 1. Over that span, he has thrown 23.2 innings with a 1.90 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB. Quantrill looks to keep the quality work going in his next start scheduled at home against Baltimore this weekend.