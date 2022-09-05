Quantrill allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk with three strikeouts over three-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday.

Quantrill was charged with individual runs in the first, third and fourth innings, the last of those coming after he was out of the game following a lengthy rain delay. He left in line for his first loss in 11 outings, but the Guardians rallied to tie the game in the eighth inning to get him off the hook. He's allowed multiple runs just twice in his last six starts, and he now has a 3.55 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 101:42 K:BB through 152 innings across 26 outings. The 27-year-old righty is projected for a road start in Minnesota next weekend.