Quantrill's scheduled start Monday against the Rangers has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Tuesday. The Guardians haven't announced how they'll adjust their pitching plans, but it's likely Quantrill starts one half of the twin bill.
