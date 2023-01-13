Quantrill and the Guardians agreed on a one-year, $5.55 million contract Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Quantrill and the organization will avoid arbitration after being able to strike a deal Friday. The right-hander is coming off a strong season in 2022, posting a 3.38 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 128 punchouts over 186.1 innings in 32 starts with Cleveland.
