Quantrill (12-5) gave up one earned run on nine hits and one walk while striking out seven over five innings to earn the win in a 7-6 victory over the Twins on Friday.

Quantrill came through for his team in an intense divisional game with playoff implications. The 27-year-old right hander did give up nine hits, but he kept the ball in the yard and lasted just long enough to earn the win on 96 pitches. The seven strikeouts are tied for his season-high and he lowered his ERA to a respectable 3.50 with the performance. He will carry a WHIP of 1.22 into his next expected start against the Angels.