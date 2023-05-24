Quantrill (2-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs on four hits and three walks over 4 innings against the White Sox. He struck out two.

Quantrill was solid through his first three innings, holding Chicago to just one run on one hit. However, he unraveled in the fourth, allowing the first three baserunners to reach, eventually surrendering five more runs. Quantrill's ERA is up to 4.75 with a 1.35 WHIP and 31:18 K:BB. He's a risky fantasy option heading into his next start, tentatively lined up for next week in Baltimore.