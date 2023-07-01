Quantrill (2-5) took the loss Friday, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks over 3.1 innings against the Cubs. He struck out one.

Quantrill had been dealing with shoulder inflammation but was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Friday's contest and made his first MLB start since May 30. The right-hander got into trouble the second time through the order and was eventually tagged for six runs, raising his ERA to 6.18 through 12 appearances. He has now allowed at least six runs in three straight starts and boasts a horrendous 6:7 K:BB during that stretch. It's encouraging to see Quantrill back in the big leagues, but he's not a strong fantasy option at the moment.