Quantrill (0-1) took the loss Saturday as the Guardians were downed 3-2 by the Mariners, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out three.

All the damage off Quantrill came in the first two innings, and while he settled down after that, Cleveland's bats couldn't climb out of the hole. The right-hander threw 59 of 93 pitches for strikes before exiting, and he'll look to get in the win column in his next outing, likely to come next weekend on the road against the Nationals.