Quantrill (1-3) allowed two runs on six hits and four walks over six innings to take the loss against Houston on Wednesday. He struck out three batters.

Quantrill was shaky in the start, issuing four free passes and stranding four runners in scoring position. However, he navigated his way through six innings with the Astros putting only two runs on the scoreboard, finishing with his fifth quality start over his past six outings. He hasn't picked up any wins over that stretch though, and he remains stuck on just one victory on the campaign. His 3.42 ERA and 1.23 WHIP overall suggests that he probably deserves better, though a 28:19 K:BB across 47.1 innings is reason for concern. Quantrill is expected to make his next start at home against Kansas City next week.