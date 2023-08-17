Quantrill (shoulder) is expected to throw around 85 pitches Sunday in his third minor-league rehab start, Joe Noga of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Quantrill got roughed up in his rehab debut last Wednesday with Triple-A Columbus before bouncing back to work 3.2 innings of one-run ball this past Tuesday with Double-A Akron. If all goes well Sunday on the farm, he should be able to return to the Guardians' rotation late next week. The 28-year-old right-hander has been sidelined since July 6 due to shoulder inflammation.