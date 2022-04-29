Quantrill (1-1) suffered the loss against the Angels on Thursday, completing six innings and allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out four.

Quantrill struggled with his control and induced only three swinging strikes in the contest, but he may have met a better fate if not for a pair of third-inning errors -- one of which was his own -- that led to three runs. The right-handed hurler nonetheless registered his second straight quality start and lowered his season ERA to 3.27, though that has come with an unimpressive 10:10 K:BB. His next start is tentatively slated to come at home against San Diego on Wednesday.