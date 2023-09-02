Quantrill allowed two runs on two hits and three walks over six innings in Friday's win over Tampa Bay. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Quantrill was on an MLB mound for the first time since July 5 and settled in nicely after allowing a run in each of the first two innings. It was the first time he completed at least six innings since May 13. The 28-year-old lowered his season ERA to 6.16 with a 40:25 K:BB through 73 innings. Quantrill is currently projected for a road outing against the Angels next week.