Quantrill (shoulder) faced hitters in a simulated game at Double-A Akron on Friday, MLB.com reports.

Quantrill returned to Cleveland following the live session, and assuming team doctors are satisfied with the condition on his shoulder, he could report back to Akron or another affiliate during the upcoming week for a rehab assignment. On the shelf since July 6 with the inflamed right shoulder, Quantrill may require more than one rehab outing to get fully stretched out before the Guardians add him back to their rotation.