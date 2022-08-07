Quantrill (8-5) gave up three hits and a walk while striking out four over six shutout innings to earn the win in a 4-1 victory over the Astros on Saturday.

Quantrill bounced back from a couple of rough starts his last two times out with six big shutout innings against one of the best offenses in the AL. He found success by pitching to contact with his sinker to induce plenty of groundballs and relying on quality defense from the left side of his infield. The 27-year-old right-hander picked up his eighth win and lowered his ERA to 3.88 with the performance. He is tentatively expected to make his next start in front of a hometown crowd at Toronto next week.