Quantrill won't start as scheduled Wednesday against the Reds since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
Both teams share a scheduled day off Thursday, so the Wednesday's game will simply be pushed back a day. The Guardians haven't officially announced their pitching plans, but Quantrill is expected to take the mound Thursday.
