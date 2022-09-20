Quantrill (13-5) allowed three runs on nine hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Monday, striking out two and earning a win over Minnesota.

It wasn't the most impressive outing from Quantrill but Cleveland's lineup provided more than enough support for him to win his ninth consecutive decision. He tossed three scoreless frames before the Twins scored two runs in the fourth inning. Since Quantrill's last loss July 5, he's registered a 3.24 ERA over 14 starts, lowering his season ERA to 3.56 in the process. He's expected to take the mound in Texas this weekend.