Quantrill allowed three earned runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out six across seven innings Wednesday against the Angels. He did not factor into the decision.

The primary damage against Quantrill came on a two-run homer by Mickey Moniak in the third inning. He pitched well otherwise and got timely outs, highlighted by two double-play groundouts. Quantrill has also seen an uptick in his strikeout rate of late by punching out at least six hitters in four of his last seven starts -- something he did only once across his first 21 outings of the campaign. Across 164 innings on the season, Quantrill has maintained a 3.51 ERA and a 114:43 K:BB.