Simpson was placed on the 7-day injured list Wednesday with an oblique injury.

Simpson has produced a 4.91 ERA and an inflated 2.39 WHIP with four strikeouts over 7.1 innings with Triple-A Columbus this season. It's unclear how long the injury will sideline him, but the 31-year-old will look to return as soon as possible and continue to try and crack the major-league roster for the first time in his career.