Gallagher signed a minor-league contract with the Guardians on Wednesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Gallagher will head to Cleveland after being released by the Orioles in early November, joining the Guardians on a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to big-league spring training in February. The catcher spent the 2022 campaign as a member of the Royals, producing a .214/.267/.333 slash line with five doubles, five RBI and a run scored over 42 at-bats in 18 games. With newly-acquired Mike Zunino (shoulder) recovering from thoracic outlet surgery he underwent in July, Gallagher could find himself on the Opening Day roster if Zunino were to suffer a setback, though Zunino is expected to ready to go for spring training.
