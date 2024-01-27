Carrasco (finger) signed a minor-league contract with the Guardians on Saturday and received an invitation to major-league spring training, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Carrasco pitched for Cleveland between 2009-20 and will return for his second stint with the franchise after three years with the Mets. Carrasco put up a 6.80 ERA and 1.70 WHIP through 90 innings across 20 starts last season, and his campaign was cut short in September by a fractured finger. Given the strength of Cleveland's rotation, it's unlikely the 36-year-old lands a starting job, but he could operate as a multi-inning reliever for the big-league club if he turns in a solid spring.