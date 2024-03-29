The Guardians selected Carrasco's contract from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.
Carrasco's addition to the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster was merely a formality after he was informed earlier in the week that he would be included in the Guardians' Opening Day rotation. The 37-year-old right-hander is lined up to make his first start Sunday in Oakland.
