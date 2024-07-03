Carrasco did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the White Sox, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over six innings.

Carrasco allowed a solo home run in the first inning and a two-run home run in the sixth but threw four scoreless frames in between. He registered an impressive 10 swinging strikes on 70 pitches and has logged quality starts in two of his past three outings. He still owns an uninspiring 5.21 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 61:24 K:BB through 76 innings and lines up for a home matchup against the Giants this weekend.