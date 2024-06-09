Carrasco didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Miami, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

Carrasco didn't allow a baserunner in the first three innings but was hit hard by the Miami lineup the second time through. He surrendered three extra-base hits during his final 1.2 innings, yielding a solo homer to Jazz Chisholm, a double to Bryan De La Cruz and a ground rule double to Xavier Edwards. Carrasco's shortened outing wasn't related to the neck injury that put him on the IL in May as he threw 71 pitches in his return June 2. The veteran righty will likely be the odd man out of the rotation once Gavin Williams (elbow) is activated from the 60-day IL in a few weeks, but Carrasco is still projected to face the Blue Jays on Sunday.