Carrasco (neck) is expected to be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Nationals at Progressive Field, SI.com reports.

He'll be taking back his rotation spot from right-hander Xzavion Curry, who was optioned to Triple-A Columbus earlier in the weekend. After being deactivated May 21 due to acute neck spasms, Carrasco will end up spending the minimum amount of time on the IL, and even though he didn't require a minor-league rehab assignment while he was on the shelf, he's not expected to face any major restrictions with his pitch count Sunday. That being said, the 37-year-old right-hander hasn't been a roster-worthy fantasy option in the majority of leagues this season, going 2-4 with a 5.16 ERA, 4.16 WHIP and 34:18 K:BB in 45.1 innings over his nine starts.