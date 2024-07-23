Carrasco (3-8) took the loss against the Tigers on Monday, allowing six runs on nine hits and no walks with six strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Carrasco yielded four runs over the first two innings and then two more in the sixth. The southpaw had allowed three earned runs or fewer in five consecutive starts before the All-Star break but struggled despite throwing a season-high 96 pitches and not walking any batters. He owns a 5.32 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 74:26 K:BB over 91.1 innings and lines up for a difficult road matchup with the Phillies this weekend.