Carrasco will open in the Guardians' rotation and make his season debut Sunday against the Athletics, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The presumption after it was announced that Carrasco had made the team was that it would be part of the rotation, and now that has been confirmed. His stay in the rotation could be a brief one, depending on how quickly Gavin Williams (elbow) makes it back, but Carrasco should receive at least a couple starts. The 37-year-old held a 6.80 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 66:38 K:BB over 90 innings (20 starts) for the Mets last season.