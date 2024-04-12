Carrasco and the Guardians will not play Friday after their game versus the Yankees was postponed by inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday. Carrasco and Clarke Schmidt -- who had been slated to start Friday -- will presumably be pushed back a day.
