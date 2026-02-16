Hernandez is making progress but is still in the midst of a rehab program after suffering fractures to his left arm and right leg during a Jan. 11 car accident in Venezuela, SI.com reports.

Hernandez is still sporting a cast on his injured arm and is walking with the assistance of a crutch just over a month after the accident, so he doesn't appear likely to take part in spring training workouts anytime soon. The 28-year-old right-hander signed a minor-league deal with Cleveland in November and is expected to settle into the bullpen at Triple-A Columbus once he fully recovers from his injuries. Hernandez pitched primarily in the majors in 2025, logging a collective 6.23 ERA and 1.66 over 43.1 innings across stops with the Phillies, Tigers and Guardians.