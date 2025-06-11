Santana went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 11-2 win over the Reds.

The veteran switch hitter broke the game open when he drove a Nick Lodolo changeup over the right-center field fence in the third inning. It was Santana's eighth homer of the season, but his first off a left-handed pitcher, while the grand slam was the sixth of his career among his 332 long balls. Through 63 contests in 2025, Santana is slashing .251/.350/.388 with 34 RBI, putting him on pace to reach 80 for only the second time since 2019.