Santana went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 5-1 win over Minnesota.

Santana notched his sixth long ball of the campaign, tagging reliever Cole Sands for a solo shot in the eighth inning to put the Guardians up 3-1. The first baseman is 13-for-51 (.255) with three home runs, 16 RBI and 10 runs scored in 16 games this month.