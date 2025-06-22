Guardians' Carlos Santana: Exiting starting nine Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santana is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
Kyle Manzardo will cover first base and David Fry will serve as the Guardians' designated hitter while Santana receives his first day off since June 7. Since clubbing a grand slam in the Guardians' 11-2 win over the Reds on June 11, Santana has gone 4-for-31 with no extra-base hits over his last eight games, though he contributed two stolen bases during that stretch.
