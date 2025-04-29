Santana went 2-for-3 in Monday's 11-1 loss to Minnesota.
Santana snapped a hitless run during Sunday's contest and followed up Monday with his first multi-hit effort in 10 games. He's batting .220 with a .598 OPS through 114 plate appearances.
More News
-
Guardians' Carlos Santana: Slump continues•
-
Guardians' Carlos Santana: Belts second homer of 2025•
-
Guardians' Carlos Santana: Slugs first long ball•
-
Guardians' Carlos Santana: Playing every day•
-
Guardians' Carlos Santana: Looking at everyday role•
-
Guardians' Carlos Santana: Returning to Cleveland•