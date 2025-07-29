Guardians' Carlos Santana: Out of Cleveland lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santana is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.
It looks to be a routine day off for Santana, who has just a .440 OPS so far in the second half. Kyle Manzardo will handle first base and David Fry will be the designated hitter for the Guardians.
