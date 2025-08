Santana is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Mets.

It marks the second time across the last three contests and fourth time over the last 12 games that Santana has been out of the lineup. The 39-year-old is slashing just .198/.265/.280 since the start of June and could continue ceding starts to C.J. Kayfus. It will be Kayfus handling first base and batting eighth for Cleveland on Tuesday.