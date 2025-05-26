default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Santana (leg) isn't part of the starting nine for Monday's game against the Dodgers.

Santana was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to left leg tightness, and his removal was deemed precautionary. The Guardians have opted to withhold Santana from the lineup again Monday, allowing for Kyle Manzardo to draw the start at first base.

More News