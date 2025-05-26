Santana (leg) isn't part of the starting nine for Monday's game against the Dodgers.
Santana was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to left leg tightness, and his removal was deemed precautionary. The Guardians have opted to withhold Santana from the lineup again Monday, allowing for Kyle Manzardo to draw the start at first base.
More News
-
Guardians' Carlos Santana: Late scratch Sunday•
-
Guardians' Carlos Santana: Runs RBI streak to five games•
-
Guardians' Carlos Santana: Clubs homer•
-
Guardians' Carlos Santana: Taking seat Wednesday•
-
Guardians' Carlos Santana: Drives in three in win•
-
Guardians' Carlos Santana: Four hits in twin bill•